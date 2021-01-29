Schools To Reopen For Classes 9 And 11 In Delhi From February 5

Schools were closed last year in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Delhi schools will reopen for Classes 9th and 11th from next Friday, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has announced.

Colleges, degree and diploma institutes will also be allowed to open, he said.

All institutions will have to follow COVID-19 safety rules and students will have to bring permission slips from their parents.

Mr Sisodia also announced that the Delhi government will prepare a final plan for when students can be called for examinations.

Schools, which were closed last year in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, have already reopened for Classes 10th and 12th.