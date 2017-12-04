Schools Shut In Mumbai, Parts Of Maharashtra As Cyclone Ockhi Nears: 10 Facts

People in Mumbai have been advised not to visit beaches in view of high tide ahead of Cyclone Ochki..

Mumbai: Rains started in Mumbai this afternoon as Cyclone Ockhi, after causing devastation in Kerala, crept towards the Maharashtra-Gujarat coast. The meteorological office predicts that it will weaken before it hits and settle over Gulf of Kambhat near Surat as a deep depression by tomorrow night. Schools in four districts of Maharashtra, and the Mumbai Metropolitan area, have been closed tomorrow as a precautionary measure. The number of deaths in the rain-related incidents in Kerala ahead of the cyclone has been put at 25.