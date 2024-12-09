Schools In Shillong To Remain Closed On Tuesday For Bryan Adams Concert

The Meghalaya government has announced a holiday for all schools in Shillong on Tuesday ahead of the highly anticipated Bryan Adams concert scheduled to take place at the Polo Grounds.

The Canadian rock legend, known for global hits like Summer of '69, Everything I Do (I Do It For You), is performing in Shillong as part of his "So Happy It Hurts Tour 2024".

In view of the huge crowd expected in the city, the Directorate of School Education & Literacy has asked all schools to remain shut for the day. The decision is also based on a request from the State Tourism Department to ensure public safety.

The concert at the JN stadium is expected to draw thousands of fans from all over Meghalaya and neighbouring states of Assam, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and others.

This will mark Adams' sixth visit to India and his first concert in the northeastern city.

After Shillong, fans will also see the Grammy award winning artist perform in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

The nationwide tour kicked off in Kolkata on Sunday, where Adams delivered an unforgettable experience for the fans, marking a historic moment in the city's live music scene.

The growing popularity of live entertainment in India has drawn global stars like Dua Lipa and Maroon 5, who performed in Mumbai recently. Upcoming concerts of Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Cigarettes After Sex, Shawn Mendes and Green Day are also scheduled to take place over the next three months.

Bryan Adams, who has sold over 100 million records worldwide, had previously visited India in 1993-94, 2001, 2006, 2011, and 2018.