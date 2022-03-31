Scan Showed Twins, Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Arms, 'Rare Disease': Doctor

A woman gave birth to a baby with two heads and three arms in Madhya Pradesh (Representational)

A woman gave birth to a baby with two heads, three arms, and two legs in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

The newborn was sent to a private hospital in Indore and is currently admitted to the ICU of the pediatric department where the infant is undergoing treatment.

Dr Brajesh Lahoti, the doctor treating the child, told news agency ANI, "This is the first child of the couple, earlier in the sonography report it was revealed that there are two children. It is a rare case, their life is not very long," he added.

"The upper part of the child's body is common. The child has two spinal cords and one stomach. It is a very complex condition. The child has a condition called Dicephalic Parapagus," he stated.

The doctor further said that the child weighs around 3 kg and there is movement in the child's body. However, the child is in a critical stage.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)