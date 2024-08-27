'Send Me Rs 500 For Cab': Scammer Poses As Chief Justice, Case Filed

The Supreme Court has now taken note of the viral post and filed a complaint of cyber fraud.(FILE)

From fake digital arrests to courier fraud, cybercriminals have become crafty. After several instances of fraudsters impersonating policemen, messaging and calling people to dupe them of their hard-earned money, a fake message from the 'CJI', seeking money to book a cab, is now going viral.

According to a screenshot of the post on the microblogging platform X, the impersonator, who claimed to be Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, was stranded at Connaught Place (CP).

"Hello, I am CJI and we have urgent meeting of the collegium and I am stuck at Cannaught Place can you send 5000rs for cab," read the screenshot of the post riddled with spelling and grammatical errors.

"I will return the money once I reach the court," assured the fraudulent message.

The Supreme Court has now taken note of the viral post and filed a complaint of cyber fraud on the instructions of the Chief Justice.

Several cases of cyber fraud have emerged in the recent past where people have lost lakhs of rupees after falling prey to the ingenious digital methods used by criminals.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India proposed to set up a 'Digital Payments Intelligence Platform', which will have advanced technologies to mitigate payment fraud risks.

According to the annual report released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 30, there was a significant surge in the number of financial frauds reported by banks, increasing by 166 per cent year-on-year in the financial year 2023-24 to reach 36,075 cases.

This figure starkly contrasts with the 13,564 cases reported in the previous fiscal year, FY23.