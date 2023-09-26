'Not Giving Any Gift': India Post Warns About iPhone 15 Giveaway Scam

India Post has issued a warning about the ongoing online iPhone 15 scam. The postal department through X (formerly Twitter) revealed that its logo has been used to send malicious messages to people.

On September 21, the government's postal department added that these malicious messages falsely claim to offer the newly launched Apple iPhone 15 in giveaways.

The department has shared a screenshot of the viral message on X (formerly Twitter) in its advisory and asked the citizens to “be careful”.

The screenshot revealed that the fraudsters are committing the scam under the guise of India Post Navratri gifts.

They are luring people by asking them to share the message in either 5 WhatsApp groups or 20 friends. In addition, the fraudsters also provide links to click on.

While sharing the “Scam Alert” screenshot, India Post wrote, “Please be careful! India Post is not giving any kind of gift through any unofficial portal or link.”

https://x.com/IndiaPostOffice/ status/1704787590803792112?s= 20

Since its launch on September 12, at Apple's Wonderlust event, the iPhone 15 has been making the headlines. Apple's flagship phone was made available to customers from September 22 onwards.

Be it India or Dubai, Apple stores in every corner of the country are witnessing long queues, as customers are desperately waiting to get their hands on the latest version of the iPhone.

The four models of iPhone 15—the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max—are available for purchase in approximately 40 nations.

In India, the price of the iPhone 15 with 128GB is ₹ 79,900, while the iPhone 15 Plus is ₹ 89,900. The iPhone 15 Pro with 128GB of storage will cost you ₹ 134,900, and the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB of storage starts at ₹ 159,900.