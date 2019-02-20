Saudi Crown Prince Orders Release Of 850 Indian Prisoners At PM Modi’s Request

The Saudi Crown Prince is on a two-day visit to India

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in jails in his country on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government said this evening.

"Another big deliverable! At the request of the PM @narendramodi, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in Saudi jails," Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Along with the release of the prisoners, the Foreign Ministry said the Saudi Crown Prince has also announced the increase in quota for Indian Haj pilgrims to 2 lakh at the request of PM Modi.

And another important take away from the visit of #SaudiCrownPrince which would help more Indian pilgrims to perform the Haj



His Royal Highness the #SaudiCrownPrince announced the increase in quota for Indian Haj pilgrims to 200,000 at the request of PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/FrPR3hc2eD - Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 20, 2019

The Saudi prince's two-day visit comes nearly three years after PM Modi's visit to Riyadh in 2016, during which the two nations expanded cooperation across diverse areas including trade, investment and counter-terrorism.