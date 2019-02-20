Saudi Crown Prince Orders Release Of 850 Indian Prisoners At PM Modi’s Request

Along with the release of the prisoners, the Foreign Ministry said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has also announced the increase in quota for Indian Haj pilgrims to 2 lakh at the request of PM Modi.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 20, 2019 22:26 IST
The Saudi Crown Prince is on a two-day visit to India


Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in jails in his country on the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government said this evening.

"Another big deliverable! At the request of the PM @narendramodi, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has ordered the release of 850 Indian prisoners lodged in Saudi jails," Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Along with the release of the prisoners, the Foreign Ministry said the Saudi Crown Prince has also announced the increase in quota for Indian Haj pilgrims to 2 lakh at the request of PM Modi.

The Saudi prince's two-day visit comes nearly three years after PM Modi's visit to Riyadh in 2016, during which the two nations expanded cooperation across diverse areas including trade, investment and counter-terrorism.

