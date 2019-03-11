Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Meets PM Modi Days After Pakistan Visit

Adel al-Jubeir met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday in Islamabad, and delivered a "special message" from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to Pakistani media reports.

All India | | Updated: March 11, 2019 20:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Meets PM Modi Days After Pakistan Visit

Adel al-Jubeir's nearly four-and-a-half-hour visit to India comes days after his trip to Pak


New Delhi: 

Saudi Arabia's state minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He arrived on Monday for a brief visit.

Mr Jubeir's nearly four-and-a-half-hour visit to India comes days after his trip to Islamabad.

The Saudi minister met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday in Islamabad, and delivered a "special message" from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to Pakistani media reports.

"His Excellency Mr Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia met PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The Saudi minister's visit comes after the crown prince's stand-alone visits to India and Pakistan soon after the Pulwama terror attack.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Adel al-JubeirSaudi Arabia foreign ministerPM Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesAssembly ElectionsEthiopia Plane CrashNirmala SitharamanSharad PawarMelania TrumpAkash AmbaniElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsShikha GargVoter ListMi A2

................................ Advertisement ................................