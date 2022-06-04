Defending Arrested Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Teases 'Big BJP Expose'

The arrest sparked a fresh war between Arvind Kejriwal and the central government (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday stepped up his attack on the central government over the arrest of his minister Satyendar Jain, and said that AAP will later today "expose" a senior BJP leader to reveal corruption in the party.

Sharing a news report on Twitter, Mr Kejriwal said that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will today 'expose' a senior BJP leader, who is allegedly indulged in corruption.

Citing the news report titled "Not an accused, Jain being quizzed: ED", the Delhi Chief Minister asserted that the arrested minister can't be called corrupt, since the Centre itself has contended that he is not an accused in the case.

केंद्र सरकार ने खुद ही कोर्ट में बोल दिया कि सत्येंद्र जैन “आरोपी” नहीं हैं। जब आरोपी ही नहीं हैं तो भ्रष्ट कैसे हुए? मनीष सिसोदिया जी आज भाजपा के एक बड़े नेता का खुलासा करेंगे। वो देश को बतायेंगे कि असली भ्रष्टाचार क्या होता है और बड़े भ्रष्टाचारी कैसे होते हैं pic.twitter.com/MgUF0DEwxJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 4, 2022

Mr Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of money laundering on May 30.

The probe agency alleged that the minister in the Arvind Kejriwal government was involved in hawala transactions with a Kolkata-based firm in 2015-16.

The arrest sparked a fresh war between Arvind Kejriwal and the central government, which the Aam Aadmi Party and other opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao have often alleged used central agencies to harass them.

In January, ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Mr Kejriwal had claimed that he had learnt from sources that Mr Jain could be arrested by the probe agency.

Earlier this week, the Delhi Chief Minister said his deputy Manish Sisodia was being framed and was likely to be the next Delhi minister to be arrested after Satyendar Jain.

"I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, throw all of us in jail together," he said in a video message.