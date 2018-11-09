Sarkar Movie Row: Movie Makers Reportedly Agree To Drop Scenes

New Delhi/Chennai:
AIADMK leaders and supporters are angry over Vijay's film 'Sarkar'.
Movie Sarkar, a political thriller starring actor Vijay, swept the box office and minted over Rs. 100 crores within two days of its opening. But the movie has run into trouble over some scenes that allegedly attacked late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's welfare schemes.
Tamil Nadu law minister CV Shanmugam on Thursday compared superstar Vijay's film 'Sarkar' to a "terrorist" activity.
Jayalalithaa's fans claim scenes showing mixers and fans being set on fire are an obvious reference to her announcing freebies during election campaigns in 2011.
On Friday, the makers have reportedly agreed to remove or mute controversial portions critical of Tamil Nadu's AIADMK government after two ministers levelled sedition charges against them. Sarkar director AR Murugadoss has sought anticipatory bail, while the Madras High Court will hear it this afternoon.
Here are the updates of the Sarkar movie row:
Actress Khusbu Sunder took to Twitter expressing on the row surrounding the movie
Director AR Murugadoss seeks anticipatory bail
Director AR Murugadoss sought anticipatory bail and Sun Pictures has reportedly, agreed to remove and mute a few scenes.
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar thanked the film producers for their assurance on removing controversial scenes. "AIADMK cannot accept scenes that demean Jayalalithaa. Freebies help to improve socio-economic status of the state. Even fans of actor Vijay will have freebies given by Jayalalithaa. The film industry should be more careful in future," Mr Udhayakumar said.
"They said they will sit at the editing table tonight and edit the scenes. Following a letter (of approval) from the Censor Board, we will start screening the edited version tomorrow from the matinee show (2.30 PM)," M Subramaniam said.
"Further, the name of a woman character apparently referring to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa would be "muted," he added.
The theatre owners' body had announced on Thursday that the edited version would be screened from Friday afternoon. M Subramaniam, president, West Zone Theatre Owners' Association, said they had spoken to Sun Pictures and the film's Tamil Nadu distributor, telling them "we cannot screen the movie with objectionable scenes."
Filmmaker AR Murugadoss was sent a legal notice by the Tamil Nadu health department, the producer of the film and Vijay for promoting smoking in the film. The posters, released as the first look, showed the actor smoking a cigar.
State minister Kadambur C Raju and Shanmugam had objected to scenes showing the state government giving away mixer grinders to voters and people burning pre-election freebies, besides a number of dialogues critical of the government.
Furthermore, the AIADMK along with senior party leaders also supported both the lawmakers, demanding that the contentious scenes be deleted from the movie.
AIADMK leaders and workers on Thursday protested outside a multiplex in Madurai against the film. "We will continue to protest outside theatres till the controversial scenes and dialogues are removed," said AIADMK lawmaker, Rajan Chellappa.
Tamil Nadu law minister CV Shanmugam had compared superstar Vijay's film 'Sarkar' to a "terrorist" activity. Condemning the film, Mr Shanmugam said, "Through this movie, an attempt has been made to instigate violence in society. It is not less than a terrorist instigating people for violence."
He had threatened to "take action against the actor and the team" and alleged that the film "attempts to pull down a democratically elected government."