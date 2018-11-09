Sarkar Movie Row: Movie Makers Reportedly Agree To Drop Scenes

AIADMK leaders and supporters are angry over Vijay's film 'Sarkar'.

Movie Sarkar, a political thriller starring actor Vijay, swept the box office and minted over Rs. 100 crores within two days of its opening. But the movie has run into trouble over some scenes that allegedly attacked late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's welfare schemes.

Tamil Nadu law minister CV Shanmugam on Thursday compared superstar Vijay's film 'Sarkar' to a "terrorist" activity.

Jayalalithaa's fans claim scenes showing mixers and fans being set on fire are an obvious reference to her announcing freebies during election campaigns in 2011.

On Friday, the makers have reportedly agreed to remove or mute controversial portions critical of Tamil Nadu's AIADMK government after two ministers levelled sedition charges against them. Sarkar director AR Murugadoss has sought anticipatory bail, while the Madras High Court will hear it this afternoon.

Here are the updates of the Sarkar movie row: