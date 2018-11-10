'Film Industry Sucking Movie-Goers' Blood': E Palaniswami Post Sarkar Row

K Palaniswami refuted the allegation that AIADMK cadres tore the banners of the movie

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Saturday took a dig at the film industry when asked about the controversy surrounding Vijay-starrer "Sarkar". Referring to the movie industry as "blood suckers", the chief minister also defended the protests surrounding "Sarkar".

The movie industry is "sucking the movie-goers' blood by selling Rs 100 ticket at Rs 1,000" during the initial couple of days after the movie's release, he said.

When asked about AIADMK's opposition to "Sarkar", Mr Palaniswami said the issue has been settled.

Mr Palaniswami said since the public also opposed to some of the scenes in the movie, the producer and the director agreed to remove those "objectionable" scenes and muted a few too. He also refuted the allegation that AIADMK cadres tore the banners of the movie,

He also defended the AIADMK supporters and said that any self-respecting person, irrespective of their political party, will be angry if the welfare schemes brought by their leaders are belittled.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth had lashed out at the AIADMK for its protest against the movie. He had "strongly condemned" the demands for deletion of scenes in the film.

AIADMK hit back at him saying a mere censor certification would not justify contentious scenes.

The makers of 'Sarkar' agreed to remove or mute controversial portions critical of Tamil Nadu's AIADMK government after two ministers levelled sedition charges against them.

(with inputs from IANS)