Saridon Exempted From List Of Banned Medicines By Top Court, Says Company

The Supreme Court of India has ruled in favor of Saridon, the company said in its statement

Pharma major Piramal Enterprises on Thursday said Saridon, its pain relief tablet, has been exempted from the list of banned fixed dose combinations (FDCs) by the Supreme Court.

In September last year, the top court had stayed the ban, allowing Piramal to continue manufacturing, distribution and sale of Saridon, the company said in a statement.

"The Supreme Court of India has ruled in favor of Saridon, a heritage brand from the healthcare product portfolio of Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL), exempting its formulation from the list of banned FDCs," it said.

Commenting on the Supreme Court ruling, Nandini Piramal, Executive Director, Piramal Enterprises, said: "We are pleased with the Supreme Court ruling. This exemption from the banned list of FDCs validates our intent to serve our customers with the highest levels of integrity."

The company will continue to expand its healthcare product portfolio with an aim to be amongst the top three over the-counter product companies in India by 2020, she added.

Last year, the government had banned 328 FDCs including Saridon, on the basis of safety issues and lack of therapeutic justification.