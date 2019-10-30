On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary, Thousands To "Run For Unity". All Details Here

The "Run for Unity" this year will mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the "Iron Man of India".

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 30, 2019 14:55 IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary will be marked on October 31. (File)


New Delhi: 

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel birth anniversary tomorrow, also called Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day, a "Run for Unity" event, that encourages India to run together, will be orgainsed across the country. Thousands of people, including the top political leaders, will run a marathon dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The "Run for Unity" this year will mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the "Run for Unity" in Lucknow where the run will start from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue located near GPO Hazratganj and culminate at KD Singh Babu Stadium.

Sardar Patel, the "Iron Man of India", had dreamt of full integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India and following the scrapping of Article 370, the "Run for Unity" is expected to be bigger and better this year.

In multiple tweets, Yogi Adityanath has invited people to participate in the event in Lucknow in large numbers.

"Join me in "Run For Unity" on 31st October, the birth anniversary of "Lauh Purush" Sardar Patel Ji. This year, the Run is special as after 70 years Jammu & Kashmir's integration with Maa Bharati was complete with scrapping of article 370," Yogi Adityanath tweeted.

In Delhi, the flag off will of the event will be done by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The run will begin at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and around 15,000 participants are likely to participate in it.  The BJP has directed all its MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to participate in the "Run For Unity" event.

The run may lead to traffic congestion near India Gate. Keeping this in mind, the Delhi Traffic Police has urged people to avoid the C-Hexagon on Rajpath crossing and choose alternate routes.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had urged people to come out in large numbers to participate in the "Run for Unity".

"Since 2014, October 31 is being celebrated as ''National Unity Day''. This day gives the message to protect the unity, integrity and security of our country at any cost. Like every year, Run for Unity is being organised on October 31. People from all sections of society will participate in it," PM Modi had said.



