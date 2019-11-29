Saradha Chit Fund Scam: Rajeev Kumar Gets Top Court Notice After CBI Appeals Against Anticipatory Bail

The CBI has challenged the anticipatory bail given to ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar in Saradha scam case

The Supreme Court today sought response from West Bengal cadre IPS officer Rajeev Kumar on CBI's appeal challenging the anticipatory bail granted to him in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

While issuing notice to Rajeev Kumar, a bench headed by Chief justice SA Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the agency has to convince the top court why custody of the former Kolkata Police Commissioner was needed in the case.

Mr Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices B Gavai and Surya Kant, that Rajeev Kumar was earlier hiding for quite some time and he has suppressed relevant materials which were collected by him during the probe.

