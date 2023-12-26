'Will Take Legal Advice If...' Wrestling Body Chief After Panel's Suspension

The panel led by Sanjay Singh had been suspended on Sunday.

Speaking out on the suspension of the panel led by him that won the elections to the Wrestling Federation of India, Sanjay Singh has said they will first talk to the government and, if that does not work, take legal advice to save the wrestling body.

Speaking to NDTV, Mr Singh, seen as a close aide of sexual harassment-accused former federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, claimed that the decision to hold under-15 and under-20 nationals was taken to ensure that the future of the young wrestlers is not ruined. The Union sports ministry, while suspending the panel, had termed this decision "hasty" and said that it was taken "without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI".

The suspended WFI president also pointed out that both Brij Bhushan and wrestler Sakshee Malikkh have said that they will not be involved with the sport anymore and that wrestling should be allowed to carry on without politics becoming an issue.

Next Steps?

"We will speak to the government first and, if that does not work, I will take legal advice to save my federation. The allegation is that we took the decision to hold the nationals in haste, but it was decided upon after meeting the quorum requirements. The annual general meeting was held and every state had two delegates present for voting," Mr Singh said.

Speaking in Hindi, the WFI chief said the meeting was adjourned after the elections and continued later at a hotel. "The delegates of all states decided that if the national championships were not held in this calendar year, the future of the wrestlers would be ruined. The certificates that they get are used by them for admissions and jobs, and that is why the decision was taken," he claimed.

Choice of venue

The fact that Nandini Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, which is considered a stronghold of BJP MP Brij Bhushan, was chosen as the venue for the nationals had also led to a controversy.

When Mr Singh was asked about this, he said, "Everyone told us that they do not have the infrastructure. To hold both national wrestling championships together, at least six wrestling mats are needed. Nandini Nagar has a Tata centre as well as Sports Authority of India centre. So, the decision was taken by everyone. It is not my decision alone."

On a perceived Haryana-Uttar Pradesh divide in the sport, he said, "We are one family, one akhada. Nearly 99% of young wrestlers in Haryana are with us. Their future in the sport is getting ruined and we are trying to prevent that from happening. We are interested in the sport. Those who want to indulge in politics can do so, they will get the answer in the political arena, and those in wrestling will get their answer in the sporting arena."

"Close To Brij Bhushan For Years"

Asked whether the suspension could be the result of someone trying to pressure Brij Bhushan through him, Mr Singh said, "I have been close to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for 12 years. I have been in the federation since 2008 and he became the president in 2011. I love the sport, and he and I got close because of that."

"Brij Bhushan ji has said he has nothing to with wrestling anymore. Sakshee Mallikh has said she has retired from the sport. People should let the sport go ahead without any acrimony. Let newer wrestlers develop and let wrestling, which has been stopped for a year, proceed. Both of them can do politics elsewhere," he added, as his supporters broke out in chants of 'Har Har Mahadev'.

Suspension

The panel led by Sanjay Singh was suspended on Sunday, just three days after being elected. Those three days had seen hectic activity, including Brij Bhushan saying his dominance in the body would continue; Olympic medallist Sakshee Malikkh, who was one of the protesters against Brij Bhushan, had quit the sport; and another top wrestler, Bajrang Punia, had returned his Padma Shri. Mr Punia and Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat had also been at the forefront of the protests against the BJP MP.

Announcing the suspension, the sports ministry had said the newly elected body "appears to be (in) complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code".

It had also said that the panel had made a "hasty announcement" of organising the under-15 and under-20 nationals "without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" for preparations.

The ministry has asked the Indian Olympic Association to set up an ad-hoc panel to manage the day-to-day affairs at the Wrestling Federation of India.