Sanjay Singh Can't Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On February 8-9. Here's Why

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

After a Delhi Court permitted AAP leader Sanjay Singh to go to Parliament in police custody and take oath as a Rajya Sabha MP for the second time, the latter will not be able to take oath on February 8 and 9, as the steps required have not been fulfilled, sources said on Tuesday.

According to the sources, some steps are required to be completed before Sanjay Singh can take the oath as Rajya Sabha MP.

"On August 11, 2023, the Upper House passed an order that Sanjay Singh will remain suspended until the Privilege Committee gives a report and the House decides on that. The Privileges Committee has yet to submit its report on the matter. (Even the meeting of the Privileges Committee is yet to be scheduled). Once the committee tenders its report before the Rajya Sabha, the House will decide on Sanjay Singh's suspension," a source said.

"If the suspension is revoked, the Rajya Sabha Secretariat will issue summons to Sanjay Singh to come and take the oath (no summons have been issued to him yet). Thereafter, he will be administered the oath of office as a Rajya Sabha member," the source added.

Since none of the above steps have been fulfilled, there is no question of Sanjay Singh taking an oath on February 8-9 as claimed by some in the media, the sources added.

Special Judge MK Nagpal, while allowing Sanjay Singh's application, stated that on February 3, the court had directed the jail authorities to take the 'accused' to Rajya Sabha under judicial custody for the administration of oath as a member of the Upper House.

However, it was submitted that though he was taken to the Rajya Sabha, the oath could not be administered to him due to certain reasons and he was directed by the court to be taken again to the Rajya Sabha on February 8 and February 9.

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Singh was then involved in acquiring, possessing, concealing, dissipating and using proceeds of crime generated from the Delhi Liquor Scam pertaining to the policy period of 2021-22, according to the ED.

