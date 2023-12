'Congress Would Face More Difficulties In 2024 Polls If...': Sanjay Raut

It is also a myth that the Congress cannot defeat PM Modi, Sanjay Raut said (File)

The Congress would face more difficulties in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if there are people around the Gandhi family who do politics that is favourable for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday.

In his weekly column, Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana', Mr Raut also sought to raise doubt over the electronic voting machines (EVMS).

He claimed that during the counting of ballot papers (postal ballots), the Congress was ahead in 199 seats in Madhya Pradesh, but the situation changed when votes in the EVMs were counted.

The BJP swept the polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, while the Congress won in Telangana. The results of assembly polls held in these states last month were declared on December 3.

"If there are people around the Gandhis who do politics that is favourable for PM Modi and Mr Shah (Union minister Amit Shah), then there will be more danger in 2024," Mr Raut said, referring to Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath who led the party campaign in the state.

He said PM Modi's victory "magic" worked in three states, but not in Telangana.

It is also a myth that the Congress cannot defeat PM Modi, the Rajya Sabha member said.

The party has defeated the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan in the past, he said, referring to polls in these states in 2018.

Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, the outgoing chief ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, put up a fight, yet the Congress lost in these two states, the Sena (UBT) leader said.

