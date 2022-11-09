Sanjay Raut Thanked Judge With Folded Hands After Bail, Was Told...

Sanjay Raut was arrested earlier this year (File)

Granted bail three months after his arrest, a relieved Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut thanked the judge in court today with folded hands.

"I am grateful to you," he told Judge MG Deshpande.

"There's nothing to be thankful for. We decide everything on merit. When there is no merit, we do not give our judgment," the judge replied.

The Shiv Sena MP was granted bail by a special court in Mumbai in a money laundering case involving the Patra Chawl redevelopment project.

The court rejected the Enforcement Directorate's plea urging it not to hold the bail till Friday, paving the way for the release of Mr Raut, who was arrested on July 31 this year and is currently in judicial custody and kept at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.

The agency then said it would approach the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of the bail order and an interim order to stop the bail.

A lawyer representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said, "We are in the process of filing an appeal seeking cancellation of the bail order. We will be mentioning it before a single bench of the high court this evening, seeking an interim stay on the order."

Mr Raut's lawyer, however, said they would go ahead with the formalities to ensure the Sena leader walks out of the jail on Wednesday.

The ED had arrested Sanjay Raut for his alleged role in financial irregularities in connection with the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.

The Sena MP had in his bail plea claimed the case against him was a perfect example of "abuse of power" and "political vendetta".

However, the central probe agency had opposed the politician's plea, saying he played a major role in the money laundering case related to the Patra Chawl redevelopment and acted "behind the curtains" to avoid the money trail.