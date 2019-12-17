Sena Not Part Of Sonia Gandhi-Led Opposition Delegation Meeting President

Sanjay Raut said the steps being taken by the centre were "not good" for the country.

The Shiv Sena may have criticised the amended Citizenship Act and the crackdown on New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University, but it won't be a part of the Sonia Gandhi-led delegation that is meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on the issue on Tuesday evening.

"I do not know about this. Shiv Sena is not part of this delegation," news agency ANI quoted party leader Sanjay Raut as saying.

He, however, maintained that the centre's move on the Citizenship Act was not in the country's best interests. "It was only expected that there will be riots in parts of India after the implementation of the bill. The steps they are taking are not good for the country," he said, adding that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a decision on implementing the law in the state after discussions with cabinet members.

The Shiv Sena had broken its three-decade-old alliance with the BJP last month after a disagreement over sharing of the chief minister's position in Maharashtra. Although the regional party currently rules the state in a tie-up with the Congress and the NCP, it differs with its allies over certain ideological issues.

Uddhav Thackeray, however, has not minced words in criticising government action against those protesting the amended law. "By the manner in which police entered a (university) campus in Delhi and fired at students, I was reminded of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. Are we creating a Jallianwala Bagh-like situation in this country by trying to scare students?" he asked this morning, referring to the police crackdown on Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday.

While the Shiv Sena supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, it abstained from voting in the Rajya Sabha.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is leading a delegation of opposition leaders to meet the President against the amended Citizenship Act this evening. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several senior party leaders had held a sit-in protest at India Gate in solidarity with the students on Monday.

The Citizenship Act was amended by the ruling BJP with the intention of expediting citizenship for non-Muslim protesters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. Opposition parties and rights activists claim that it is an attempt at tearing down the country's secular character by discriminating against a certain community.

