Sanjay Mishra, Former Probe Agency Chief, Now Member Of PM's Economic Advisory Council

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, the former Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief, has been a full-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM). Mr Misha is a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer from Uttar Pradesh.

He was first appointed as the director of the probe agency for a stipulated period of two years in 2018, but was given multiple extensions by the government. He, however, stepped down in September 2023 after the Supreme Court's intervention.

Mr Mishra, during his tenure, had tightened scrutiny on many former ministers and powerful leaders, with the probe agency registering about 4,000 cases and conducting over 3,000 searches.

Born in Lucknow in a middle-class family, his first posting was in Gorakhpur as assistant director in the Income Tax department.

Mr Mishra is seen as a man with a keen interest in understanding the nexus of politics and business, and someone who understands taxation, matters related to economics and foreign currency.

EAC-PM, an independent body, was constituted to give advice on economic and related issues to the Government of India, specifically to the prime minister.

Currently, the composition of EAC-PM is: Suman Bery (chairman), Sanjeev Sanyal (member), Shamika Ravi (member), Rakesh Mohan (part-time member), Sajjid Chinoy (part-time member), Neelkanth Mishra (part-time member), Nilesh Shah (part-time member), TT Ram Mohan (part-time member) and Poonam Gupta (part-time member).