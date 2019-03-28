'Talks Like A Blonde': Congress Leader Slammed For Sexist Comment On PM

Sanjay Jha is the national spokesperson of the Congress (File)

Congress leader Sanjay Jha intended to troll Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter on Thursday, as he used a western cliche to mock the PM. His witticism, however, backfired when Twitter users took him to task for the comment, saying it was sexist and insulting to women.

"He has white hair. But he sounds more like a blonde," Mr Jha wrote on Twitter.

While some Twitter users trolled Mr Jha, saying he had no hair himself, others criticised him for the sexist colour in his tweet.

And what do you mean by a "blonde"? Where did you pick up this outdated piece of American sexism? Watching re-runs of 1970s American serials on your computer? — Reshmi Dasgupta (@ReshmiDG) March 28, 2019

Such misogynist, sexist statement shameful! All feminism thekedaar are hiding under the carpet — Chowkidar Mëëřå ???????? (@imeerage) March 28, 2019

Sexist remark Sanjay. Please avoid. — Kiran/‎کرن/किरण (@Chivas_Desi) March 28, 2019

Some Twitter users pointed out that his party also has leaders who had grey hair.

Which of these are you referring to Sanjay? pic.twitter.com/vEKHnYWZOp — Chaitanya Chinchlikar (@filmy_foodie) March 28, 2019

Sanjay Jha is the national spokesperson of the Congress and is one the most forceful critics of PM Modi and his government.

Today, he took another swipe at the PM, saying he can't address a press conference and needs a tel-prompter to deliver his speeches. "#Modi can't do a press conference. Modi can't do without a TelePrompTer," he Tweeted.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.