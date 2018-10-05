Sanitation Coverage Risen To 94 Per Cent In Last Four Years

The coverage of solid waste management in the country has risen from 17 per cent to 35 per cent.

Sanitation coverage in the country has risen to 94 per cent in the last four years after launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Friday.

Speaking at a workshop on the occasion of 'World Habitat Day', the minister said there has been "good progress" in solid waste management, but there is need to do more hard work.

"Sanitation coverage was below 40 per cent before launch of the Swachh Bharat Mission, but it has now risen to 94 per cent," Mr Puri said.

A workshop titled 'Municipal Solid Waste Management' was organised in the national capital where experts from different fields held discussions on waste management.

The housing and urban affairs minister said in the next two-three months, hard work needs to be done.

He added the coverage of solid waste management in the country has risen from 17 per cent to 35 per cent.