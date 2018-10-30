Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Welcome Baby Boy; "Humbled," Says Proud Father

Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are blessed with a baby boy. Congratulatory posts pour for #BabyMirzaMalik.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 30, 2018 08:17 IST
New Delhi: 

Tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik are blessed with a  baby boy, the excited father confirmed on Twitter this morning.

"Excited to announce: It's a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled. #BabyMirzaMalik," he wrote.
 

Filmmaker Farah Khan was among the first ones to break the news on Instagram. She wrote, "Finally!! Best news in a long time!! Congratulations @mirzasaniar@realshoaibmalik @anammirzaaa@imranmirza58 n of course the nani n daadi God bless our lil angel"

Shoaib Malik's manager and agent, Ameem Haq, tweeted that the Pakistani cricketer was "over the moon".

#BabyMirzaMalik boy is here! Baby and mother are all smiles, the dad is over the moon.

Sania, who took a break to have her baby, is aiming to be back on the court for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

