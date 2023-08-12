Husband Arrested For Killing Nagpur BJP Leader Sana Khan In Madhya Pradesh

Sana Khan's body has not been recovered yet, the police said.

Ten days after Nagpur BJP leader Sana Khan went missing, her husband, Amit Sahu, was arrested on Friday for murdering her in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said.

Amit Sahu "confessed" to the crimes, and was arrested along with one other person from Ghora Bazar area of Jabalpur by a team of Nagpur Police.

According to the police, Sahu threw Ms Khan's body in a river. However, the victim's body has not been recovered yet, the police added.

Sana Khan, a Nagpur resident and BJP minority cell member, went missing after visiting Jabalpur. According to her family, Ms Khan's last known location on August 1 was in Jabalpur, where she had gone to meet Sahu. Ms Khan left Nagpur on a private bus and called her mother the next day after reaching the city. However, she went missing shortly after.

The Nagpur police team that arrested the two accused has left for Maharashtra and will be presenting them in a local court today.