As Yogi Adityanath Watches Movie With Akshay Kumar, Akhilesh Yadav's Dig

The screening of the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' was held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a special screening of the period action drama "Samrat Prithviraj" with his cabinet colleagues on Thursday and declared the movie tax-free in the state. Taking a jibe at the BJP government, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said that the film is even better if seen with a ticket.

"The film looks even better if viewed from the back and even with a ticket instead of free because it does not harm the revenue of the state," Mr Yadav said on Twitter.

"After watching the historical film, the cabinet is requested to also see the present condition of Uttar Pradesh," he said in another tweet.

The Samajwadi leader added that the "dough of the past" cannot be used to make rotis in the present.

The screening of the movie was held at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow, and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, female lead Manushi Chillar and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were in attendance.

In his tweet, Mr Yadav said that the BJP cabinet is enjoying a historic film in a modern auditorium built by the Samajwadi Party government.

"Samrat Prithviraj", which is all set to release in theatres countrywide on June 3, depicts the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Akshay Kumar. Manushi Chillar stars in the movie as Princess Sanyogita. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar had said that the film was based on the life and daredevilry of the "last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata".