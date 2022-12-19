"Same-Sex Relationships Okay But Not Same-Sex Marriages": BJP's Sushil Modi

BJP's Sushil Modi, who spoke against same sex marriages in Parliament, told NDTV that while same sex relationships are acceptable, allowing such marriages will give rise to problems on multiple levels. Speaking in Rajya Sabha earlier today, the MP had objected to it on a social and cultural context.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, he reiterated that point too.

"Any law should also be attuned with traditions and cultures of the country," he said. "We should assess what is Indian society and whether the people are ready to accept it".

"Same-sex relationships have been decriminalised... But shaddi is a pavitra sanstha (sacred institution). Same-sex couples living together is one thing, but giving them legal status is a different thing," he added.