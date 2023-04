The Supreme Court will today hear a batch of requests seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages, a day after the centre reiterated its opposition, terming such requests "mere urban elitist views".

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and Justices SK Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha, is set to hear the petitions.