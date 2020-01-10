'She Understands Pain Selectively': Sambit Patra Attacks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of subverting the constitution.

Hitting out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her several visits to meet those arrested and injured in police crackdown on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh and the mob attack on Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday said she "understands pain selectively".

He also asked when will she visit Kota in Congress-ruled Rajasthan where several children have died in a hospital.

"I give her Kota challenge and ask her when will she go to Kota where under the nose of the Congress government in Rajasthan so many children have died. She herself is a mother, she should realise the pain of other mothers as well," Mr Patra said at a press conference at the BJP's party office in Delhi.

"It seems she understands the pain selectively as when she visited AIIMS trauma centre she chose to look away from the injured students who differed from her ideology. This reeks of selectivism," Mr Patra alleged.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency on Friday, meeting activists held during protests against the new citizenship law and accusing the government of acting against the constitution.

"They were holding a peaceful agitation," she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met activist couple Ekta Shekar Singh and her husband Ravi Shekhar, who were arrested.

"Ekataji's little daughter was waiting for her. They told me everything. Injustice was meted out to them. They were thrown in jail, kept there for 15 days and serious charges were levelled against them," she said.

"I am proud that they struggled and raised their voice for their country. Whatever the government is doing is anti-constitutional," Ms Vadra told reporters.

During her four-hour visit, the Congress leader also prayed at the Sant Ravidas temple. Later she reached Shrimath on boat and met social activists and those held "illegally and lodged in jail by the Yogi Adityanath government," a Congress statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)