Samajwadi Party Will Contest In Madhya Pradesh Elections: Akhilesh Yadav

After Uttar Pradesh, our organisation is bigger in Madhya Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav said.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that his party would contest the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are slated for the end of this year.

"After Uttar Pradesh, our organisation is bigger in Madhya Pradesh and here we will contest the upcoming assembly elections," Mr Yadav said while speaking to the media in Indore.

When asked about the politics of various parties focused on Dalits and tribal people, he says that the question is not of Dalits and tribal people, the question is whether the Constitution will survive or not. Will the law for voting in a democracy remain or not?

"A law had made the East India Company the government, today the government is making a law so that everything goes into private hands. If it goes into private hands then what will happen to the recommendations of the Babasaheb (Ambedkar) and Mandal Commission? The Bharatiya Janata Party is showing false dreams. Shouldn't there be talk on unemployment today?," the former UP CM asked.

He further said, "I don't know about Madhya Pradesh, but ITC and other private companies have bought wheat from Uttar Pradesh. Now, when people go to buy flour, then these companies will get profit, after all the farmer is being cheated. When the farmers of UP are being sold in private hands, then I know the farmers of Madhya Pradesh must have also gone into private hands."

Mr Yadav also said that he would visit the birthplace of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Mhow on the occasion of his birth anniversary on April 14.

"Today, the country needs that democracy and the Constitution should survive. The BJP is trying to snatch those rights which had been given to the poor and the path shown by Baba Saheb. Today we can remember the messiah of the Mandal Commission, who gave us rights and gave us a place to live with dignity," he added.

