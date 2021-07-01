Samajwadi Party Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav Hospitalised

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been facing health issues over the last few years. (File photo)

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was hospitalised on Wednesday afternoon. He was admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital.

A statement or a medical bulletin is yet to be put out by the hospital. But the 81-year-old veteran politician is reportedly being treated for some age-related health issues.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of Samajwai Party, has served as Uttar Pradesh's chief minister thrice. He has also served as India's defence minister from June 1, 1996 to March 19, 1998.

The seasoned leader has been facing health issues for the last few years. Last year too, he was briefly hospitalised after an infection in the urinary tract, news agency PTI reported.

His son Akhilesh Yadav, who has also served as UP's chief minister, is preparing for the state elections, due in a few months.

Last month, he ruled out any tie-ups for the polls while speaking to NDTV. "My experience with big parties is not good, I will not get into any alliance with them," Akhilesh Yadav asserted.

He also ruled out a "Bua-Bhatija" repeat act after his 2019 alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) flopped. "The BJP is going to lose the upcoming UP elections... they failed the people of UP in the biggest test of their leadership. People were abandoned by the government," Mr Yadav said.

Mayawati's BSP too will fight the state elections alone.