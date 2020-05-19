Samajwadi Party Leader, Son, Shot Dead On Camera

A terrifying video has emerged of a local Samajwadi Party politician and his son being shot dead in western Uttar Pradesh. The shooting took place today in a village in Sambhal district, 379 km from state capital Lucknow and 187 km from Delhi.

Samajwadi Party leader Chote Lal Diwakar and his son Sunil had gone to inspect a road being built in the village using the MNREGA funds. On a narrow road in the middle of a field, they had an argument with two other men from the village. The two other men were carrying rifles. One of the men is a local strongman, identified as Savinder.

Mr Diwakar's wife the village-level leader or pradhan in Sambhal's Shamsoi village.

These men who shot the father and son were angry that the road being constructed under the MNREGA scheme was infringing on their fields.

The two men with the rifles shot at the father and the son after the two parties had a long argument over this issue, involving verbal abuses and threats.

Chote Lal Diwakar and his son died on the spot.

No arrests have been made yet. The police say they will make arrests soon.

