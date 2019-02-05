Samajwadi Party's Subhash Pasi Suffers Brain Hemorrhage While Protesting In Assembly

Samajwadi Party lawmaker Subhash Pasi will be kept under observation for another 48 hours.

Samajwadi Party lawmaker Subhash Pasi suffered a brain hemorrhage while protesting during Governor Ram Naik's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of the state assembly today morning.

The leader, 54, fell unconscious and was rushed to Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the King George's Medical University trauma centre.

The trauma centre head, Dr Sandip Tewari, who is attending on Mr Pasi said the leader suffered "brain hemorrhage".

"He is conscious now but will be kept under observation for another 48 hours by a team of doctors," said Mr Tewari.

Mr Pasi, a lawmaker from Saidpur constituency of Ghazipur, was attending the joint sitting of the UP legislature on the first day of the Budget session when he fell ill.