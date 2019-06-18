Samajwadi Party Lawmaker Refuses To Chant Vande Mataram During Oath

Samajwadi Party lawmaker Shafiqur Rahman Barq, while taking oath in the parliament, said as far as Vande Mataram is concerned, it is against Islam and we cannot follow it.

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 18, 2019 19:11 IST
Shafiqur Rahman Barq represents Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal constituency in the parliament.


New Delhi: 

While taking oath in Lok Sabha today, Samajwadi Party lawmaker Shafiqur Rahman Barq refused to chant "Vande Mataram", saying "it's against Islam."

After taking the oath, Mr Barq, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal constituency in the parliament, said, "Jahan tak Vande Mataram ka taaluq hai, it is against Islam we cannot follow it (as far as Vande Mataram is concerned, it is against Islam, we cannot follow it."

His statement was followed with chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Jai Shree Ram" by other leaders present in the parliament. It also drew protests from members of treasury benches who demanded an apology from him.

Several parliamentarians today ended their oaths with slogans. From Jai Shri Ram, Jai Maa Durga, Allahu Akbar, Radhe Radhe, Bharat Mata Ki Jai - every parliamentarian took oath in their own style and choice of language.

Ravi Kishan, Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician from Gorakhpur, took oath in a dramatic style, adding pauses with emphasis as he read the text. He chanted "Har Har Mahadev'' and ''Guru Gorakhnath Ki Jai".

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi who represents Hyderabad constituency ended his oath saying,"Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Takbeer Allahu Akbar, Jai Hind".

Hema Malini, lawmaker from Mathura, concluded her oath with "Radhe Radhe! Krishnam Vande, Jagat Guru". This was followed by thumping of the tables and chanting of "Radhe Radhe" in the House.

Kalyan Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress recited "Durga Path" after concluding his oath while his party colleague Abu Taher Khan began his oath with "Bismillah, ar-Rahman, ar Rahim" and ended with "Allahu Akbar".

