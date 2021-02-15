Samajwadi Party Expels Sirsaganj MLA For 6 Years For ''Anti-Party Activities''

Hariom Singh Yadav was found hobnobbing with the BJP, the release said.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday expelled MLA Hariom Singh Yadav from the party for six years on charges of anti-party activities.

On the directives of Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, the Sirsaganj MLA was expelled from the party for six years, a release quoting Uttar Pradesh SP chief Naresh Uttam Patel said.

Mr Yadav was found involved in anti-party activities and hobnobbing with the BJP, the release said.

After last year's bypoll to the Tundla Assembly seat in Firozabad, which the SP lost, the Sirsaganj MLA had issued a statement against the party president and other senior leaders, blaming them for the defeat.