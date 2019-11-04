Samajwadi Party Demands Sacking Of UP Minister Over Provident Fund Scam

Ram Govind Chaudhary said probe can't be impartial if energy minister, principal secretary aren't sacked

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Monday demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge into the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of UP power corporation employees' provident fund in scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL.

The opposition party also demanded the sacking of state Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma and the principal secretary of his department.

"Investing Rs 2,600 crore of employees' PF in DHFL is a loot which could not have happened without knowledge of the energy minister and the principal secretary concerned. They should immediately be sacked and sent to jail, and a probe should be handed over to a sitting high court judge," Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary told reporters.

The senior SP leader said that till they remained on their posts, an impartial probe was not possible.

On November 2, the Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

The state government had on Sunday claimed that the "dubious" decision was taken by the previous government headed by Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party in April 2014 and the process of investment was further carried forward in 2016.

