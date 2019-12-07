'Salute Their Courage': PM Asks Citizens To Contribute On Armed Forces Flag Day

On Armed Forces Flag Day: PM Narendra Modi asked citizens to the military

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked citizens to pitch in for those in the military on Armed Forces Flag Day. The Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949 in honour of soldiers, airmen and sailors who fought on the borders to keep the country safe.

On this day, funds are collected for the welfare of war widows, children of those killed in action, war-disabled soldiers and ex-servicemen.

"On Armed Forces Flag Day we salute the indomitable courage of our forces and their families. I also urge you to contribute towards the welfare of our forces," PM Modi tweeted.

He also tweeted a montage of the three branches of the military, showing Indian Air Force fighter jets, naval personnel and soldiers running with the national flag.

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, whose state is on India's border with China, also tweeted his wishes for the military.

"On the occasion of #ArmedForcesFlagDay, my deep respect and salute to the courage, valour and bravery of all the armed forces personnel who are and have sacrificed so much for the defence of our motherland. My deep gratitude!" Mr Khandu tweeted.

The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) is used for the welfare of serving personnel and ex-servicemen and also to rehabilitate battle causalities. Small flags are distributed on this day in return for donations.

A variety of programmes are organised by the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy to showcase their efforts towards national security.