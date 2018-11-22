Salman Khan Goes Cycling With Kiren Rijiju, Pema Khandu In Arunachal

Kiren Rijiju, on his Twitter handle on Thursday, thanked Salman Khan for the visit

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for cycling on the roads of Mumbai. For a change, today he flew to Mechuka, close to the China border in Arunachal Pradesh and cycled with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The occasion was the conclusion ceremony of Dalmia MTB Arunachal Hornbill's Flight 2018 and the beginning of Mechuka Adventure Festival in Arunachal Pradesh.

Kiren Rijiju, on his Twitter handle on Thursday, thanked Salman Khan for the visit. He tweeted:

People of Arunachal Pradesh will be forever indebted to @BeingSalmanKhan for promoting the State as a destination for adventure tourism. People showered him all the love & affection at Menchuka today. pic.twitter.com/L9W8SIMLMb - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 22, 2018

Salman Khan arrived at the Dibrugarh Airport in Assam by a chartered flight from Punjab at 10:30 am on Thursday. He was warmly received by Mr Rijiju.

Then, Mr Rijiju and Salman Khan headed directly to Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh by a special helicopter to attend the second edition of the MTB Arunachal 2018 coinciding with the beginning of the sixth edition of the annual Mechuka Adventure festival.

Salman Khan donated Rs 22 lakh for the event.

Mr Rijiju, on November 14, flagged off the eight-day Dalmia MTB (Mountain Terrain Biking) Arunachal Flight in Itanagar.

Around 80 riders participated in the enchanting ride to Mechuka, one of the most sought-after tourist destinations nestled 6000 feet above the sea level in West Siang district of the state.

The riders congregated in the state are from 10 different countries across the globe, including US and Germany.