Salman Khan Congratulates PM Modi On 'Splendid' Team Of Ministers

"Congratulations on a splendid team and all my best wishes to the entire cabinet," Salman Khan tweeted.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath along with his ministers in a grand ceremony, actor Salman Khan on Sunday congratulated him for choosing a "splendid" team of ministers and wished them success in their efforts to make India "stronger and equal".

"Honourable Prime Minister, congratulations on a splendid team and all my best wishes to the entire cabinet in their endeavours to make a stronger and equal India," he tweeted tagging the Prime Minister's Office.

Honourable Prime Minister, congratulations on a splendid team and all my best wishes to the entire cabinet in their endeavours to make a stronger and equal India. @PMOIndia - Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 2, 2019

Bollywood celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar had attended PM Modi's oath ceremony.

Salman Khan had also congratulated PM Modi on the day of election results, when the BJP retained power with a thumping majority, winning 303 out of the 542 Lok Sabha seats. "Many congratulations Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India," he had tweeted.

PM Modi and Salman Khan have shown bonhomie on social media in the past. Before the national elections began, PM Modi had appealed to Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, to vote and encourage their followers to do the same.

"Voting is not only a right but it's also a duty. Dear Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, it is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz to vote so that we can strengthen Apna Democracy & Apna country," PM Modi's tweet read.

Salman Khan has praised PM Modi on various occasions. In 2014, before PM Modi's massive victory in the national elections, Salman Khan had said, "Modi saab should be able to fulfill his destiny. He is a great man." He even flew kites with him during a festival in Gujarat.

Salman Khan was last seen in action film 'Race 3'. His period-drama film 'Bharat' will release on June 5.