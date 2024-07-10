'Real-life Harry Potter Snake' Found In Assam, Himanta Sarma Shares Pics

Salazar pit viper was earlier discovered in Arunachal Pradesh

In a good news for Harry Potter fans in India, a snake named after a character in the famous novel-turned-movie series has been found in Assam. Salazar pit viper, named after Salazar Slytherin, was found in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this week.

In the Harry Potter universe, Slytherin was one of the founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, along with his friends Godric Gryffindor, Rowena Ravenclaw, and Helga Hufflepuff. He was partly known for his ability to talk to snakes.

The snake is also the symbol of the Slytherin Hogwarts house in the Harry Potter series of seven fantasy novels written by British author JK Rowling.

"Kaziranga just found a real-life Harry Potter snake! Meet the super cool Salazar Pit Viper: it's green like magic and has a funky red-orange stripe on its head," Mr Sarma said in a post on his official X account.

He also shared three pictures of the green snake.

"Harry Potter Snake" In Arunachal

A team of researchers had earlier discovered a new species of venomous snake in Arunachal Pradesh and named it Trimeresurus Salazar.

They had suggested the snake commonly be known as Salazar's pit viper.

It was found in the forests of the Pakke Tiger Reserve during a field expedition by researchers in 2019.

The pit vipers are found throughout East and Southeast Asia.