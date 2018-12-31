Sajjan Kumar, Convicted In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, To Surrender Today: LIVE Updates

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Sajjan Kumar to surrender today.

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar will surrender today before Karkardooma Court or Tihar jail authorities in New Delhi to undergo life imprisonment awarded to him in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The Delhi High Court on December 17 found Sajjan Kumar guilty in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced to jail "for the remainder of his natural life". Mr Kumar was convicted in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984. At least 3,000 people were killed in the riots. Sajjan Kumar, a former MP from Delhi, is the first big leader of the party to be convicted.

Here are the live updates: