Sajjan Kumar, Convicted In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, To Surrender Today: LIVE Updates

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar will surrender today before Karkardooma Court or Tihar jail authorities in New Delhi to undergo life imprisonment awarded to him in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The Delhi High Court on December 17 found Sajjan Kumar guilty in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced to jail "for the remainder of his natural life". Mr Kumar was convicted in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984. At least 3,000 people were killed in the riots. Sajjan Kumar, a former MP from Delhi, is the first big leader of the party to be convicted.
Here are the live updates:
- The 73-year-old was in the Congress for over four decades.
- In the last few years, he had been sidelined by the party over allegations that he had led blood-thirsty mobs targeting Sikhs in Delhi after the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.
- Sajjan Kumar's first election victory was as a municipal councilor in 1977.
- He won his first Lok Sabha election from the Outer Delhi constituency and retained it in two subsequent elections.
- In 2009, the Congress refused to field him as a candidate, accused by the BJP of "shielding" its 1984 riots accused leaders.