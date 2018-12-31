Sajjan Kumar, Convicted In 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case, To Surrender Today: LIVE Updates

Sajjan Kumar was convicted in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984.

Updated: December 31, 2018 08:33 IST
New Delhi: 

Former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar will surrender today before Karkardooma Court or Tihar jail authorities in New Delhi to undergo life imprisonment awarded to him in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The Delhi High Court on December 17 found Sajjan Kumar guilty in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and sentenced to jail "for the remainder of his natural life". Mr Kumar was convicted in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984. At least 3,000 people were killed in the riots. Sajjan Kumar, a former MP from Delhi, is the first big leader of the party to be convicted.

Here are the live updates:


Dec 31, 2018
08:33 (IST)

Sajjan Kumar, who was awarded life sentence by Delhi High Court in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, to surrender before Karkardooma Court or Tihar jail authorities today.

Dec 31, 2018
08:31 (IST)
  • The 73-year-old was in the Congress for over four decades.
  • In the last few years, he had been sidelined by the party over allegations that he had led blood-thirsty mobs targeting Sikhs in Delhi after the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984.
  • Sajjan Kumar's first election victory was as a municipal councilor in 1977.
  • He won his first Lok Sabha election from the Outer Delhi constituency and retained it in two subsequent elections.
  • In 2009, the Congress refused to field him as a candidate, accused by the BJP of "shielding" its 1984 riots accused leaders.
