Saif Ali Khan's Attacker's Police Custody Extended Till January 29

Shariful Islam, the Bangladeshi man accused of stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan during a failed burglary attempt at his Bandra home last week, will remain in police custody till January 29. A local court in Mumbai extended his custody for five days after the cops argued they are yet to recover crucial evidence regarding the attack that had raised serious questions over security in such an upscale locality.

Mr Khan was attacked on the early morning of January 16 and was rushed to the nearby Lilavati hospital in an auto.

Islam, a Bangladeshi national who had moved to India amid political turmoil in his country, was arrested three days later from the Hiranandani Estate in neighbouring Thane district. He was sent to five-day police custody - which ends today - despite him claiming that he was framed.

Seeking an extension today, the cops argued they need the accused in his custody since they are yet to probe how he got the weapon and recover the shoes that the suspect was wearing.

Islam's lawyer said he was being unnecessarily dragged into the matter and claimed that the suspect's image caught on CCTV did not match with him.

Saif Ali Khan, back from the hospital, recorded his statement with the cops last night. Narrating what had happened that night, he said he and his actor-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were in the bedroom when they heard a house-help scream. He came out and saw the intruder in his son Jeh's room, and when he tried to stop him, he stabbed the actor several times, sources said.

Cops believe the accused had entered Satguru Sharan, the 12-story building in which Mr Khan has a flat, by scaling the wall of an adjacent compound and taking the stairs and fire exit to reach the floor where the actor lives with his family.

Mr Khan, who had suffered six injuries - including one near his spine - in the attack, underwent surgery on January 16. He was discharged on Tuesday.

After his arrest on Sunday, cops said it was Islam who had attacked the actor at his home.

His father Ruhul Amin Fakir, however, defended his son and said Islam is being wrongfully implicated in the case. Speaking to news agency IANS, he said his son's appearance does not match with the suspect's CCTV footage.