Saif Ali Khan 'Out Of Danger', Attacker Demanded Rs 1 Crore: 10 Points

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who underwent surgeries on Thursday after an attacker stabbed him at his Mumbai home, is out of danger and recovering well, doctors at the Lilavati Hospital said. The police have formed 20 teams to arrest the accused.

Here are the latest updates on attack on Saif Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan sustained serious injuries after he was stabbed six times by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of Thursday. The incident took place when the accused allegedly entered Mr Khan's house on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building for a burglary. Mr Khan's spinal fluid leaked out after shards of the attacker's knife lodged into his spine. According to the doctors at the Lilavati Hospital - where the actor is undergoing treatment - they repaired the spinal injury and performed plastic surgeries on the actor's hand and neck. Officials said the attacker's breaking in at Mr Khan's house lasted for nearly 30 minutes. He was first spotted in Mr Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jeh's room. Jeh's nanny Eliyama Philip, who was in the same room, was the first to spot the intruder. "I saw the bathroom door ajar and the light on...first I assumed Kareena Kapoor was checking in on her son. I went back to sleep but soon realised something was wrong. I got up again to check when I saw a man come out of the bathroom and go into Jeh and Taimur's room," the nanny narrated. At this point, she confronted the attacker, following which he demanded Rs 1 crore. The 56-year-old nanny tried to fight the intruder off but ended up suffering injuries to her wrists and hands. The second nanny who was in the same room, rushed to Mr Khan's room to wake him up. When Mr Khan tried to confront the intruder, he was attacked multiple times. The attacker immediately ran from the house and was later spotted near Bandra railway station. He likely took the first local train in the morning, officials said. According to the initial investigation, the attacker, who is currently on the run, possibly sneaked inside Mr Khan's house at some point earlier in the night. Officials suspect that the accused was familiar with the layout of the building and used the shaft and stairs to reach the 11th floor. The police have registered a case under sections of robbery, trespassing, and "grievous hurt caused while committing lurking house-trespass". 20 teams have been formed to arrest the accused and the police are questioning two people who were doing flooring work on the terrace of the actor's house, officials said. The police have also recovered a 2.5-inch portion of a knife that was taken out from Mr Khan's spine. Police said that the suspect was last seen running away on the sixth floor of the building and was not captured in the lobby's CCTV cameras while entering or exiting. After the sixth floor, the suspect was nowhere to be seen, nor was he caught exiting through the main entrance. Hours after the incident, Kareena Kapoor Khan, in a post on Instagram, said that the constant scrutiny during an "incredibly challenging day" is overwhelming. "As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage. While we appreciate the concern and support, the constant scrutiny and attention are not only overwhelming but also pose a significant risk to our safety. I kindly request that you respect our boundaries and give us the space we need to heal and cope as a family," she said. The incident has triggered a political squabble, with the BJP-led state government under fire from the opposition and members of the film fraternity. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned, "If celebrities are not safe, who in Mumbai is?" Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also targeted the BJP on the issue. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said what happened was "unfortunate, but it would not be correct to say that Mumbai is unsafe".

