Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Was Hiding Inside Home? CCTV Shows No Entry After Midnight

CCTV cameras at Saif Ali Khan's home did not capture anyone entering the premises within two hours before the attack, meaning that whoever attacked the actor had entered the building earlier and had been waiting to strike. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the attacker, who fled after stabbing the 54-year-old actor six times during a scuffle.

The attack reportedly took place around 2.30 am and police sources have said CCTV footage did not show anyone entering after midnight. Police suspect that the attacker entered the actor's home earlier and hid inside, sources said.

The high-profile attack in Bandra, home to many celebrities, has put the Mumbai Police on the back foot. "An unidentified person intruded in the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on," police have said in a statement.

The Opposition has hit out at the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, questioning the law and order situation of the Maximum City if even celebrities are not safe.

Mr Khan has suffered six stab injuries, two of them deep and one of them near his spine. He is being operated upon at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

A statement from the actor's team requested the media and the fans to be patient. "It's a police matter. We will keep you updated on the situation."

Targeting the state government on Mumbai's law and order situation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attempt on life, the attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police and the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names."

Ms Chaturvedi also brought up the attack that killed veteran politician Baba Siddique and the firing outside actor Salman Khan's home.

"Baba Siddique ji's family is still awaiting justice after his shocking murder. Salman Khan forced to live in a bulletproof house. Now it is Saif Ali Khan All in Bandra. An area which has the highest concentration of celebrities, which is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery," Ms Chaturvedi said.