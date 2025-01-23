Saif Ali Khan's Security Upgrade: Mumbai Cops, Ronit Roy Firm To Guard Him

Mumbai Police has decided to provide round the clock security to actor Saif Ali Khan in the aftermath of the shocking knife attack on him during a burglary attempt at his Mumbai home. A police constable will stay with the 54-year-old actor through the day, sources have said. Mr Khan, on his part, has roped in actor Ronit Roy's firm to beef up his security.

Ronit Roy, known for his performances in films such as Udaan and Ugly, owns Ace Security and Protection agency. According to reports, top actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been among its clients.

Saif Ali Khan suffered six stab injuries last week when an intruder broke into his home to commit burglary. When the actor confronted him, the robber attacked him with a knife. The actor managed to confine the intruder to a room, but he escaped through the air-conditioning duct which he had used to gain access to the actor's home.

Mr Khan, heavily bleeding from his wounds was rushed to Lilavati Hospital late at night. According to doctors, one of the stab wounds was on his back and the knife missed his spinal cord by just 2 mm. The actor also suffered injuries on his neck and arm and had to undergo plastic surgery. He returned home day before yesterday and has been advised rest for at least a week.

Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national for allegedly breaking into the actor's home and attacking him. The accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad, has told cops that he scaled the wall to enter the compound of the 12-floor building Saif lives in. The security guards, according to reports, were asleep and the intruder used air-conditioning ducts to enter the actor's home.

Eliyama Philip, who looks the actor's sons Taimur and Jahangir, has told the police that she was the first to spot the intruder. The 56-year-old has said she was woken up by some noises around 2 am. She saw the bathroom door open and the light on and assumed that Kareena Kapoor Khan was checking on Jahangir or Jeh.

"... then I went back to sleep but, again, I realised something was wrong. So I woke up again and saw a man come out of the bathroom and go into the boy's room. I quickly got up and went to Jeh's room. The attacker then put his finger near his mouth and said 'Don't make any noise, nobody will go out' in Hindi," Ms Philip has said. "When I rushed to pick up Jeh, the man, armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade. ran towards me and tried attacking me, she said.

"I tried to block the attack by putting my hand forward, but the blade hit me near the wrists of both my hands and on the middle finger of my left hand," she said. "At that time, I asked him, 'What do you want?'. He said, 'I want money.' I asked, 'How much do you want?' He said in English, 'one crore'," Ms Philip has said in her statement.

Hearing Ms Philip scream, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan rushed out of their room. When Mr Khan asked the intruder what he wanted, he attacked him with a wooden object and the hexa blade, Ms Philip said.

"Saif Sir somehow managed to get away from him and we all ran out of the room and pulled the door of the room," she said, adding that everyone then went to the upper floor of their home. The intruder later escaped, she has said.