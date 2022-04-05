Saffron Cap Worn By PM, 'Energy Bars' Handed Out To 400 MPs At BJP Meet

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was among the party leaders spotted wearing the cap.

A saffron cap worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP's recent election victories debuted today at the party's parliamentary meeting as several MPs were seen wearing similar caps.

The caps have been distributed to all 400 BJP MPs, along with a customised energy bar dubbed "energy booster", sources told NDTV.

The energy bar wrapper featured a photo of the Prime Minister.

The design of the cap is apparently inspired by those worn in Uttarakhand and the "Brahm Kamal" or lotus flower that PM Modi wore on Republic Day. A thin patch of embroidery can be seen on the cap and BJP (Gujarati) is inscribed on it, along with the party's lotus symbol.

Dushyant Singh, the BJP MP from Jhalawad in Rajasthan, pictured having the energy bar given by the BJP.

PM Modi wore the cap during a roadshow in Ahmedabad after the party won assembly elections in four states, including the politically significant Uttar Pradesh, last month.

The cap, which was prepared by the Gujarat BJP ahead of PM's visit, was "liked" by party leaders, who then ordered these caps and "energy booster" chocolates for all the 400 party MPs, sources told NDTV.

The BJP parliamentary meeting took place at Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital.