PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome At BJP's Parliamentary Meet After 3 States Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a rousing welcome on Thursday from BJP MPs at the Parliamentary Party meeting held ahead of the commencement of proceedings of the fourth day of the Winter Session of Parliament began for the day

BJP National President JP Nadda welcomed the Prime Minister at the meeting, held after the party's the victory in three states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Party MPs welcomed PM Modi with chants of "Modi ji ka swagat hai" and applause.

#WATCH | Bharatiya Janata Party MPs welcome PM Modi with chants of "Modi ji ka swagat hai" at the Parliamentary party meeting in Delhi, after the party's victory in three states pic.twitter.com/gbtNrKhhaz — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

PM Modi was also welcomed with a garland and shawl by Mr Nadda.

#WATCH | BJP National President JP Nadda welcomes PM Modi at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi, after the party sweeps polls in three states pic.twitter.com/rTxScFBd36 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

The meeting, the first by BJP during the current Winter Session comes amid suspense over the selection of Chief Ministers in these three states.

The meeting was held at the Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament House complex, ahead of the commencement of Day 4 of proceedings of the House.

BJP has the crucial task of selecting potential chief ministerial candidates to lead new cabinets for the upcoming five years.BJP tumped not just their rivals but also some pollsters who had predicted tight races in these states.

The election results in four states, especially the losses in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, came as a huge blow to the Congress's hopes for 2024 as it is now out of power across a vast swathe of the Hindi heartland.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, with the BJP poised to form the government, winning 115 seats, and the Congress trailing at 69 seats. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

