Sadhguru's Painting 'Circa 2020' Auctioned For Rs 2.3 Crore

Circa 2020, a painting by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

Circa 2020, a painting by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, was auctioned for Rs 2.3 crore and its proceeds would be used to provide help for coronavirus relief efforts here, the foundation said on Thursday.

Ever since the lockdown was announced last year, Isha started various programmes to assist people living in rural areas, a release said.

The relief activities included providing food, medical equipment, face shields and sanitisers to the needy, as well as frontline workers.

His earlier two paintings totally fetched Rs 9.24 crore and the funds were also donated for COVID-19 relief works, the release added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)