"Sack This Animal": Woman Who Alleged Harassment By Haryana Minister

The woman has dismissed suggestions that there is a political angle behind the allegations

A junior athletics coach who accused Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of harassing her "sexually, personally, physically, mentally, officially" has appealed to the state chief minister to help her get justice and sack the minister, whom she called a "janwar (animal)", without delay.

"I am your daughter. I am the daughter of the state. I have worked very hard. I come from a simple family. Have done a lot for my state. I appeal to the chief minister to sack this janwar (animal). There should be strict action against him. There should be a fair investigation," she told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

The Chandigarh police has registered a sexual harassment and criminal intimidation case against Minister Sandeep Singh, a former captain of the Indian hockey team.

The minister, who has handed over his portfolio to the Chief Minister, has maintained that this is an attempt to "spoil my image".

The woman has also made an appeal to the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have great expectations from Narendra Modiji. Please mera bharosa tootne mat dijiye (Do not let me down). Get him to resign and put him in jail," she told NDTV.

She had earlier said the minister harassed her from February to November last year, by repeated messages on social media. He touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages, she alleged, adding that she had to quit social media due to the constant harassment.

"They are trying to make it a political conspiracy. They don't want the world to know about it. He harassed me sexually, personally, physically, mentally, officially...he wants to hide it," she said elaborating the pressures being put on her.

"I took a stand; avoided him. I have been an athlete but it really tested my patience. At last, I had to raise my voice," she added.

The woman further said that "anything can happen to her" and that she is being threatened.

"Paison se related offers aaye hain. 5 crore ka offer aaya hai (Have got money offers. Someone offered 5 crores) Money cannot buy dignity, self respect," she underlined, adding that she will continue to fight.

"He used to tell me that I have a great figure, great height and personality. He just wanted to get physical with me and wanted me to fulfil his physical needs. Later, he would try to disturb my training to get to me," she alleged.

A biopic was released based on Mr Singh in 2018, titled 'Soorma', in which popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh played his role. He was also a judge on the reality TV show MTV Roadies.