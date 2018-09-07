'I Did What': Why Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter Sara's Insta Post Is A Rage

Sachin Tendulkar, Sara and Anjali give one for the camera on graduation day

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, on Thursday posted on Instagram photos from her graduation ceremony at a London college. The 20-year-old is seen in a regulation black graduation gown and cap in multiple photos.

She captioned the posts: "I did what?"

Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar also attended the ceremony and posed for photos, beaming with pride. The Instagram post has received tens of thousands of 'likes' within hours.

Sara Tendulkar has studied medicine at the University College, London. Her mother is also a doctor.

Sara Tendulkar was last seen at the engagement parties of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Sara has over 200,000 followers on Instagram and is a regular at sharing photos and updates. She studied at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School before going to college in London.

The college had a checklist on its website for the graduation ceremony. Students were asked to keep hair grips, safety pins, a bottle of water and shoes that were worn before the event "to avoid blisters".