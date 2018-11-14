Important to Win, Doesn't Matter Who Will Be Chief Minister, Says Sachin Pilot: Highlights

New Delhi:
41-year-old Sachin Pilot is representing a younger leadership in poll-bound Rajasthan
In an exclusive interview with NDTV Townhall (In Partnership With Twitter India), Sachin Pilot discussed the upcoming Rajasthan polls. Both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot will contest the December 7 Rajasthan election, it was revealed in a joint press conference by the two Congress leaders amid reports of a widening rift in the party.
Who among the two would contest the election has been the subject of much speculation in the run-up to the polls. Both are seen as the Congress's candidates for chief minister; the party hopes to win back the BJP-ruled state riding on what it sees as anti-incumbency.
The Congress in Rajasthan is deeply divided between factions loyal to Ashok Gehlot, the veteran, and 41-year-old Sachin Pilot, representing a younger leadership.
The party was seen to be reluctant to field either of them, if only to avoid the inevitable tussle for the top post if it does win.
Here are the highlights of the event:
Sachin Pilot ended on the note that no matter who becomes the chief minister in Rajasthan, Congress, if voted to power, will work on agrarian crisis and job creation.
Q: Two good things about Vasundhara Raje that she has done for Rajasthan...
Mr Pilot: First, she has shown Amit Shah his place. Second, she has been an MP, MLA, Chief Minister... in her party, she is a great contributor.
Q: How will Congress counter fake news?
Mr Pilot: We need the help of people too. People who come across fake news should kill it.
Q: Is mandir-masjid politics right way to woo voters?
Mr Pilot: I think politics and religion are two separate matters. But it's very evident... when a congress leader goes to a holy site, the BJP clearly has a problem...
Q: Don't you think education is precursor to job creation?
Mr Pilot: There has to be an interaction between industry and academics is far needed.
On inclusion, he says, "The sense of inclusion is far more in Congress that in any another party. This is evident in 130 years of our history... But yes, we should always reach out."
Sachin Pilot says if the government of the day cannot provide health and infrastructure, why is the government even there? Also, NGOs should feel a part of the growth... That's how healthy democracies work.
Q. But Vasundhara Raje could say we have been doing work...
Mr Pilot: But where are the results?
Q. But thats the story across India...
Mr Pilot: But we promise to deliver.
Q: What do you think of PM Modi's acclaimed speeches?
Mr Pilot: He is a great orator. But after a time, people want results, and that's not happening.
Sachin Pilot also said that for a decade he has been working on the issue of malnourishment and that will be a major focus.
On Congress losing out on social media game, Mr Pilot said they can't put in too many funds.
On Rajasthan having no youth policy, he said, only policies cannot help and if the party comes to power they will empower and motivate the youth.
Q: You don't have manifesto in Rajasthan... but as far as Madhya Pradesh is concerned, Congress is trying to outdo BJP over Hindutva agenda- on temples, other aspects.
Sachin Pilot: If people want something, we will give them. In Rajasthan, we are fighting for bread butter issues.
Q: Isn't that majoritarian politics? Protecting minority not your responsibility?
Mr Pilot: Protecting everybody is our job, not just minorities.
Q: Why hasn't Congress come out strongly against lynching?
Mr Pilot: I have personally met at least two families affected... Can't say about Rahul Gandhi.
Q. Are you worried about caste polarisation...
Mr Pilot: Yes, but people after voting for BJP have realised that voting on basis of caste did not help. We have a woman chief minister but 8-10 rapes reported everyday.
Sachin Pilot on reservation: The issues today will end when demand and supply matches. We cannot deprive the lesser privileged of of their rights. Let's not forget we are the fortunate ones. We have to bring the lesser privileged to the mainstream.
Q. But don't you think if BJP is sticking to divisive agenda, isn't Congress lowering the discourse with "Chowkidar chor hai" jibe?
Mr Pilot: Rahul Gandhi did not name anybody. There are millions of chowkidars in this country. But yes the level of discourse should be maintained.
Q- Last time, BJP swept the polls...
Mr Pilot- Yes, PM Modi is a formidable opponent. But when he comes to Rajasthan, he will be accountable to people. Vasundhara Raje made over 600 promises. Did she deliver? Isn't he accountable?
Q. But you have been given generic response on jobs creation...
Mr Pilot: Why are you undermining the power of automation and technology? That's what we are promising. He says they will create an ecosystem that people can get jobs.
In the last five years of my interaction with people of the state, we have come across the dissatisfaction among people. The state has to work on job creations, working on backlogs.
A viewer was asked if Narendra Modi is still a factor in Rajasthan?
She said, "No, this government has failed miserably specially in education sector and skill development.We have got just 40,000 jobs against promise of 40 lakh jobs."
Mr Pilot said, "Yes, overpromised and underdelivered... this is how I define the situation. Rajasthan is brimming with talent and the state is facing an agrarian crisis."
Q. Once PM lands, everything may change for Congress. Do you agree?
Mr Pilot- It's a different thing to go to Karnataka. He campaigned in Bihar, Delhi. Was he able to influence? Isnt he responsible for performance of Raje government?
On being asked why has a list not been declared if Congress is so united. Mr Pilot replied, "One has to satisfy all groups and they have to heard out. And the list will be released very soon.
On being asked why he should not be the chief minister even after 5 difficult years, Mr Pilot said, one should not be blinded by ambitions and the party has given him a lot. Thus, he wants to give back to the party.
On Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot said Mr Gehlot's quality experience is of immense value. He says they have working from the bottom to the top. It has to be a mix of experience as well as energy and the party is relying on collateral energy.
The audience was divided on the topic of having two faces for Rajasthan. While some agree it doesn't matter, some said it is important to know who they are voting for. To this Mr Pilot said if a voter wants to know who they are voting for, there is a manifesto. The manifesto has put together what made them suffer in last 5 years.
A twitter handle has been promoting Sachin Pilot as the next chief minister of Rajasthan. On this Mr Pilot said, "You know how social media works, without party unity, we would not have reached here. It is easy to make speculations."
Vasundhara Raje has said she does not know who she is fighting against. To this, Mr Pilot responded, "she is fighting the Congress party; all Congress leaders working tirelessly.
"I don't know. The MLAs will decide that later, they may change their mind," on being asked who will be the chief minister after Congress wins. He went on to say - In 70 years, have we ever said who will be the chief minister? It will be the Congress party.
On asked if there is confusion because both he and Ashok Gehlot are contesting elections, he said, the win should be of Congress and there should be no confusion.
Sachin Pilot says every election is a challenge and the primary objective today is for Congress to win the mandate in Rajasthan.