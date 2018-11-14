Important to Win, Doesn't Matter Who Will Be Chief Minister, Says Sachin Pilot: Highlights

41-year-old Sachin Pilot is representing a younger leadership in poll-bound Rajasthan

In an exclusive interview with NDTV Townhall (In Partnership With Twitter India), Sachin Pilot discussed the upcoming Rajasthan polls. Both Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot will contest the December 7 Rajasthan election, it was revealed in a joint press conference by the two Congress leaders amid reports of a widening rift in the party.

Who among the two would contest the election has been the subject of much speculation in the run-up to the polls. Both are seen as the Congress's candidates for chief minister; the party hopes to win back the BJP-ruled state riding on what it sees as anti-incumbency.

The Congress in Rajasthan is deeply divided between factions loyal to Ashok Gehlot, the veteran, and 41-year-old Sachin Pilot, representing a younger leadership.

The party was seen to be reluctant to field either of them, if only to avoid the inevitable tussle for the top post if it does win.

Here are the highlights of the event: